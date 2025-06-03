Maxwell Anderson trial: More surveillance video of Sade Robinson shown in court Tuesday

Watch the trial live below:

Tuesday is Day 6 of the trial for the man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

Jurors were shown even more surveillance video from Sade Robinson and Maxwell Anderson's first date at Duke's on Water. It's also the surveillance video that detectives testified is the last time Robinson was seen alive.

The defense questioned a large portion of the surveillance video, reiterating that Robinson and Anderson's body language was friendly. In the video, Robinson and Anderson can be seen hugging on camera.

In other testimony, we learned that a week after Sade's leg was found at Warnimont Park, a civilian found several pairs of gloves with blood on them.

We also heard from detectives who searched Anderson's house after he was arrested. We saw pictures of several knives in his home, with detectives noting they found 51 knives just in the kitchen.

As the state went through evidence photos of Anderson's home, they also found large knives and several knife sharpeners in other parts of his house, including his bedroom.

Detectives also say that they found the shirt Anderson was wearing on his date with Robinson, cleaned, found in the dryer in his basement.

