MATC to host MLK celebration emphasizing 'community and belonging'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is celebrating the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.

The celebration, titled “Building a Beloved Community at MATC,” begins at 11 a.m. at the MATC Downtown Milwaukee Campus.

The event will feature keynote speakers, student remarks, poetry readings, musical performances, and remarks from MATC President Anthony Cruz, Ed.D., and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gestures and shouts to his congregation in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. on April 30, 1967 as he urges America to repent and abandon what he called its "Tragic, reckless adventure in Vietnam." (AP Photo)

According to a press release, MATC is hosting the celebration as part of its ongoing focus on mattering and belonging, a theme emphasized during recent all-employee meetings.

The college said it aims to "specifically lean into the teachings and messages delivered by Dr. King around building a community and society of individuals who treat each other with kindness, consideration and respect."

TMJ4 Milwaukee Area Technical College, file image

The event will also feature student voices from MATC’s affinity groups and a vocal jazz ensemble from Milwaukee High School of the Arts, part of Milwaukee Public Schools.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

WHERE:

MATC Downtown Milwaukee Campus, at 700 W. State St., Room M605

