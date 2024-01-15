Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: YMCA of Metro Milwaukee hosts 27th annual celebration

MILWAUKEE — Monday was the Federal Holiday honoring Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In the morning, community members, public officials, business and faith leaders joined the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee for a breakfast and program in his honor.

"It’s an honor to be here with you here today and to continue with this tradition and celebrate the profound life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," said Governor Tony Evers.

Nearly 800 people gathered at the Potawatami Casino and Hotel on the day that would have been Dr. King's 95th birthday.

The YMCA's 27th Annual MLK Celebration was a chance for many to reflect and give thanks to the man who made a way for them to be here today.

"Dr. King, along with many other young activists, inspired me and many others to pursue a life in public service and give back to my entire community," said County Executive David Crowley.

Dr. King's legacy is so great, no temperature was too cold to keep him from giving honor where it was due.

"I think really it is just his message and how we need to continue to improve, especially, improve our city," said Emily Salas, YMCA Marketing Executive. "Us at the Y, we’re really focused on being an equitable place for the community to gather. I think this is something that brings an entire community together from non-profits, to elected officials, to the public and we can all gather to celebrate his message."

Dr. King spoke on the poverty, segregation and discrimination of Black Americans. His pursuit of equality is best highlighted in his "I Have A Dream" speech in Washington D.C.

Two times after he gave the 1963 speech, King visited Milwaukee and even still decades later, his words inspire us to become better people on a mission to make the Cream City a better place.

"What kind of change are you making," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Five years from now. Ten years from now. What will you be able to say that you’ve done to make a positive change right here in our community. A lesson left for us by Dr. King is that anyone can be great because anyone can serve.”



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip