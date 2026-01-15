MATC celebrates MLK's birthday Thursday with keynote speaker Donzaleigh Abernathy

MILWAUKEE — Donzaleigh Abernathy will serve as the keynote speaker Thursday as Milwaukee Area Technical College celebrates Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

Abernathy is the goddaughter of Dr. King and the daughter of civil rights co-founder Rev. Ralph Abernathy.

A celebrated actress and author, Abernathy will provide a unique perspective on the movement and the country's path forward. She will also show-and-tell dozens of photos from the civil rights movement.

The event will include remarks from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by the MATC Vocal Ensemble, poetry and spoken word, live artist demonstration by multidisciplinary artist Ken Brown.

Invocation and remarks will be delivered by Rev. Dr. Demetrius K. Williams, Senior Pastor of Community Baptist Church of Greater Milwaukee.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip