Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

MATC celebrates MLK's birthday Thursday with keynote speaker Donzaleigh Abernathy

MLK Documents
Jack Thornell/AP
FILE - The Rev. Ralph Abernathy, right, and Bishop Julian Smith, left, flank Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during a civil rights march in Memphis, Tenn., March 28, 1968.
MLK Documents
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Donzaleigh Abernathy will serve as the keynote speaker Thursday as Milwaukee Area Technical College celebrates Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

Abernathy is the goddaughter of Dr. King and the daughter of civil rights co-founder Rev. Ralph Abernathy.

A celebrated actress and author, Abernathy will provide a unique perspective on the movement and the country's path forward. She will also show-and-tell dozens of photos from the civil rights movement.

The event will include remarks from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by the MATC Vocal Ensemble, poetry and spoken word, live artist demonstration by multidisciplinary artist Ken Brown.

Invocation and remarks will be delivered by Rev. Dr. Demetrius K. Williams, Senior Pastor of Community Baptist Church of Greater Milwaukee.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Makaylah Chavez PROFILE PIC VER_3.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez