MILWAUKEE — Community groups came together Wednesday to support those affected by recent shutdowns through a resource event that expanded beyond its usual scope.

The Milwaukee Area Technical College teams up with the FAST Fund every year for a resource event to support students in need. This year, they opened the event to the entire community.

Watch: MATC and FAST Fund expand annual resource event to serve entire community during shutdown effects

MATC expands annual resource event

Partner organizations connected with attendees to offer services including energy assistance, healthcare and job support. Many organizations also donated items ranging from diapers to fresh produce.

"Food pantries don't have fresh produce, right? So we wanted to make sure they have access to fresh fruits and vegetables so that everyone has what they need," Bria Burris, executive director of the FAST Fund.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip