Maryland Montessori spellers take center stage; fifth grader wins big

MILWAUKEE — In a buzzing auditorium packed with excited classmates and supportive parents, young spelling prodigies from Maryland Montessori School stepped into the spotlight.

Among them were August Reget, George Von Haselberg, and Sloan Snitzer, determined 5th and 6th graders ready to conquer the stage in a fierce spelling showdown.

The stakes were high: the chance to advance to the finals. As the room buzzed with anticipation, the young competitors showcased their hard-earned skills, spelling words that would challenge even the sharpest adults.

Facing a sea of expectant faces, Sloan Snitzer, a 5th grader, admitted it was a nerve-wracking experience. "Everyone watching—I don’t think I’ve ever been in front of that many people," he shared.

His classmate, August Reget, agreed. "I was very nervous. I was scared," he confessed.

The path to this moment wasn’t easy. Weeks of preparation had gone into this competition, and each contestant had their own unique way of studying. For August, it was a team effort. "To prepare, I went over it with one of my friends. We looked at it, we circled what we thought was hard," he explained.

This wasn’t just a battle of letters; it was a test of focus, confidence, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. George Von Haselberg, who clinched second place, is already looking forward to next year. "I want it to be next year now!" he proclaimed.

The competition was fierce, the atmosphere electric, and the words—well, let’s just say they weren’t as simple as A-B-C. Parents and school staff cheered on the young spellers, proud of their determination and poise.

Jenni Hofschulte, a parent and the school’s community coordinator, reflected on the significance of the event. "It is a life skill, right? Handling pressure. We don’t get to pick every situation we are in, and sometimes we don’t know how our body and mind will respond," she said.

With a deep breath and unwavering focus, August Reget spelled his way to victory with the word "extravagant," earning first place. "No way I thought I was gonna win," he said, still processing his big moment.

As the school’s top speller, August will now represent Maryland Montessori School at the MPS district-wide spelling bee in April, sponsored by TMJ4 News. "Gus will now go on to the MPS district-wide spelling bee. He’ll represent us as a 5th-grade top speller," Jenni proudly shared.

For these young competitors, the experience was more than just about winning. It was a lesson in perseverance, bravery, and the power of preparation.

