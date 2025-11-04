Martino’s to close in December after nearly 48 years in business in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A beloved Milwaukee restaurant known for its signature hot dogs and comfort food will soon close its doors after nearly five decades of serving the community.

Martino's, located at 13th Street and Layton Avenue, announced Tuesday it will permanently close on Dec. 19, 2025, ending a nearly 48-year run in the neighborhood.

"As we close this chapter, we do so with immense appreciation for every customer, employee and friend who has been a part of the Martino's story," the owners, TJ & Cathy Anderson, wrote in a release.

The restaurant has been a staple in the Milwaukee dining scene, drawing customers with its signature hot dogs and comfort food offerings. The owners did not specify reasons for the closure in their announcement.

While the current restaurant will cease operations, the owners hinted at potential future ventures.

"While our restaurant will no longer operate in its current form, we are exploring new opportunities and remain hopeful for what the future may bring," they said.

