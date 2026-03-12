Marquette's Nigel James Jr. named Big East Freshman of the Year

MILWAUKEE — Marquette guard Nigel James Jr. was named the Big East Freshman of the Year during the Big East Award Ceremony held Wednesday afternoon.

James came to Marquette from Long Island Lutheran High School where he averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game his senior year. He was rated among the top 100 prospects in the nation according to 247sports.com.

In his first season with Marquette, he averaged 19.3 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in conference play, and had the highest scoring average in league play by a rookie since Carmelo Anthony in 2002-03, according to Marquette Wire.

James is the son of Naima and Nigel James. He is majoring in communications.

