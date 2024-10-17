Marquette University, United Way gathering resources for area homeless population

Marquette University and the United Way will host a program Thursday to bring resources for the city's homeless directly to that population.

TMJ4's Tom Durian spoke to Krystina Kohler from the United Way about the program, called Project Homeless Connect.

Kohler said that on Thursday, more than 100 different providers and groups will gather to serve more than 700 people in the City of Milwaukee experiencing homelessness. The program started in 2009 and has grown every year since.

It's a one-stop shop where people can get services ranging from dental and vision screenings to blood pressure and glucose testing.

"You could be at risk of homelessness, you could just be on the brink of, 'Oh shoot, I know I'm experiencing some housing insecurity I'm having trouble paying rent let me just see what else is out there to boost our family's income and stability,'" Kohler said.

Kohler told Tom that the project has even seen people experiencing homelessness get back on their feet and come back as volunteers.

The event is put on by Marquette and the United Way. It will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Alumni Memorial Union on Wisconsin Avenue.

