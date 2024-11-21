MILWAUKEE — For the past eight years, Kimo Ah Yun has taken on various roles at Marquette University. On Wednesday, he was officially announced as the 25th president.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/kimo-ah-yun-to-serve-as-next-president-of-marquette-university

Marquette students and staff celebrated the announcement of their new president, who has served as acting president and provost since the passing of Dr. Michael Lovell due to cancer in June.

“I was really excited and happy to hear that he was taking that step,” said Sonora Rodriguez, a junior. “He’s been interim for a while, so it’s good to see him finally take that step.”

Zac, a freshman, expressed confidence in Ah Yun’s leadership potential. “He seems like a great guy, and it’s big shoes to fill, but I do feel like he could fill those shoes,” he said. “I’m happy to see what he’ll do.”

Watch: Marquette University students share reaction to new president

Marquette University students share reaction to new president

The 59-year-old Ah Yun is both the second non-religious leader and the first person of color to head Marquette.

“I also think it's really nice to see for people who think, like, 'Oh, I could be like that someday soon,’” said Claire Stroger, a junior.

Ah Yun assumes leadership during a time where the university is facing budget challenges.

In March, leaders announced plans to cut its annual operating budget by $31 million over the next six years.

While some faculty members, who wished to remain unnamed, expressed concerns to TMJ4 about not having a voice in shaping the university’s future, reports indicate that a select group of faculty in the Marquette University Academic Senate is planning a no-confidence vote on the university’s leadership at a meeting on Monday, November 25.

Although Ah Yun did not address the budget issues during his announcement, he emphasized his commitment to the university’s strategic plan moving forward.

“We want our students to thrive. We want a healthy campus, and we want to care for the world. That’s going to require all of us to pull together,” Ah Yun stated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip