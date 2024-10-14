Marquette University police officer assaulted during welfare check

A Marquette University police officer was assaulted during a welfare check.

MUPD says the officer went to check on a person lying in the middle of the road near 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, and that the person attacked the officer during the process.

The individual was taken into custody and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, as is the officer.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip