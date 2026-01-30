Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marquette University police arrest suspect in attempted robbery on campus

According to the alert, there is no ongoing threat to the campus at this time
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department has a suspect in custody following an attempted robbery on campus.

The attempted robbery happened near North 17th Street and West Wells Street, according to a safety alert sent to students and staff.

According to the alert, there is no ongoing threat to the campus at this time.

