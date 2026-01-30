Marquette University police arrest suspect in attempted robbery on campus

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department has a suspect in custody following an attempted robbery on campus.
The attempted robbery happened near North 17th Street and West Wells Street, according to a safety alert sent to students and staff.
According to the alert, there is no ongoing threat to the campus at this time.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.