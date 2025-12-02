Marquette University hosting Christmas tree lighting

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony beginning at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Westowne Square, on the west side of the Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The annual event will return to its longtime location on Westowne Square to celebrate the planting of a permanent tree, an initiative inspired by Marquette’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and stewardship of its environment.

Carols will be played and sung by the Marquette pep band and the All-Campus Choir, made up of singers from across the university.

President Kimo Ah Yun will deliver remarks before the tree lighting, and Rev. John Thiede, S.J., vice president for mission and ministry, will offer a prayer and blessing.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for the campus community upon arrival at the ceremony.

The Christmas tree lighting is open to the public.

