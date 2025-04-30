Marquette University announces commencement date

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University's 144th commencement ceremony will be held Saturday, May 10, at Fiserv Forum.

The undergraduate ceremony will be at 1 p.m., while the Graduate School and Graduate School of Management ceremony will be at 5 p.m.

In a release from the university, it said, "Marquette would like to thank our graduates and their families for their patience and understanding as we awaited the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff schedule."

For the undergraduate ceremony, Diane Foley, president of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, will be the commencement speaker. For the graduate school, the honor will go to Anne Basting, founder of the nonprofit TimeSlips.org.

The undergraduate ceremony will also be livestreamed at 1 p.m., and the graduate ceremony will stream at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 10.

