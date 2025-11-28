Marquette fans show up to cheer on Golden Eagles in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — Marquette fans turned Chicago into their home court during the Golden Eagles' Black Friday showdown against Oklahoma at Credit Union 1 Arena, creating a family atmosphere that stretched across state lines.

The nationally televised game that aired on TMJ4 drew supporters from across the country, including longtime fans who have followed the program for decades and newcomers just discovering Marquette basketball.

"When I was eight years old, they won the national championship in 1977, and that was just icing on the cake," Steve Alexander said.

For many Marquette supporters, the Black Friday game became more than just basketball – it was a family reunion opportunity.

"It's always great when we get together, whether it's Chicago or Milwaukee, it's an excuse for family always," Tom Curtis said.

The Marquette blue and gold proved infectious even for fans with different college allegiances. Curtis noted how his daughters, who attended the University of Illinois, still wore their Marquette gear to support the Golden Eagles.

The family atmosphere extended to the players as well. Freshman Michael Phillips II had his parents in attendance for the nationally televised game.

"It's a great moment, we celebrate 20 years of marriage, we met in Chicago, and to see him play on national TV, it's an honor and a pleasure to be here," Michael Phillips Sr. said.

Crystal Phillips, Michael's mother, emphasized the significance of the moment for their family.

"It means the world to us to spend this special time because we have so much to be grateful for. We're so blessed him having the opportunity to play for Marquette, so having this opportunity to spend with him has been great," Crystal Phillips said.

Even though Marquette didn't get the win, losing 75-74, fans had a good time.

The enthusiastic crowd support created an electric atmosphere as fans cheered throughout the game, demonstrating the strong connection between Marquette basketball and its dedicated fanbase.

