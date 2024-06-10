Marquette Alum, Lubar Center director Derek Mosley shares memories of late president Michael Lovell

The Milwaukee and Marquette University communities are heartbroken after learning of the passing of president Michael Lovell. He died while in Rome on a pilgrimage.

Lovell's unexpected death comes after a three year battle with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Derek Mosely — a Marquette alum and director of the Lubar Center — joined TMJ4 Today to talk about Lovell's legacy and share a few memories of the university leader.

You can watch the full interview above.



