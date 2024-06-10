Watch Now
Marquette Alum, Lubar Center director Derek Mosley shares memories of late president Michael Lovell

The Milwaukee and Marquette University communities are heartbroken after learning of the passing of president Michael Lovell. He died while in Rome on a pilgrimage.
Michael Lovell and Derek Mosley
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jun 10, 2024

Lovell's unexpected death comes after a three year battle with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Derek Mosely — a Marquette alum and director of the Lubar Center — joined TMJ4 Today to talk about Lovell's legacy and share a few memories of the university leader.

You can watch the full interview above.

