Man who was shot at Aurora Sinai, taken off of life support

Christopher Robinson was pronounced dead on Saturday morning after being taken off of life support, Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr announced on behalf of Robinson's family.

Robinson was left brain-dead and put on life support after being shot inside Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee earlier this week by Ronnell Shaw Jr.

TMJ4

According to LaMarr, Robinson was an organ donor and his family is currently waiting for confirmation as to how many individuals received organs from Christopher.

"The Robinson family is grateful for the prayers, love and support that have poured in from the community and across the nation," LaMarr said in the statement. "They ask that the public continue to keep them lifted in prayer as they come to grips with this profound loss and begin making arrangements to celebrate Christopher's life."

Information regarding celebration of life services will be announced when available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip