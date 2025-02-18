Watch Now
Man killed in crash at 76th and Brown Deer

One person was killed in a crash near the intersection of 76th and Brown Deer Tuesday.

Photos from the scene appeared to show a car that drove into the trailer of a semi-truck.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, one man was killed in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

76th and Brown Deer is on the border of Milwaukee and Brown Deer.

