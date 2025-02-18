Man killed in crash at 76th and Brown Deer

One person was killed in a crash near the intersection of 76th and Brown Deer Tuesday.

Photos from the scene appeared to show a car that drove into the trailer of a semi-truck.

Tywin Magett

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, one man was killed in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

76th and Brown Deer is on the border of Milwaukee and Brown Deer.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip