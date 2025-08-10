Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Milwaukee Police near 60th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man is dead after exchanging gunfire with Milwaukee police officers near 60th and Lisbon Saturday evening.

According to a news release from police, officers went to the 2700 block of N. 60th St. Saturday to investigate "a vehicle related to multiple business robberies."

Officers found the vehicle near the rear of a residence, where they also discovered the armed 31-year-old man on a porch.

The man refused to drop his gun after officers ordered him to do so, according to the news release. That's when gunfire was exchanged between the man and the officers, and the man was fatally shot.

Police say it's unclear if the man shot himself or if he was killed by gunfire from the officers. No officers were hurt.

The four officers who fired their weapons, a 46-year-old male with over 21 years of service, a 36-year-old male with over 8 years of service, a 30-year-old male with over 5 years of service, and a 29-year-old male with over 11 years of service, will all be placed on administrative duty.

The Brookfield Police Department will be the lead agency on this investigation. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating as well.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip