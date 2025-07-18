Man charged in death of MPD Officer Kendall Corder appears in court Friday

A 22-year-old man charged with killing a Milwaukee police officer and injuring another in a shooting last month appeared in court today, exactly one week after Officer Kendall Corder was laid to rest.

Tremaine Jones faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety in connection with the shooting that killed Officer Corder and injured his partner, Christopher McCray.

Watch: Suspect accused of killing Officer Corder appears in court:

Man charged in death of MPD Officer Corder in court

During today's court hearing, Milwaukee Police Detective Cedric McFadden described the moment the officers were ambushed.

"As they enter the mouth of the alley in their direction towards the bush, Officer McCray says he sees a flash, then he hears a series of bangs, which at first he thought were a series of fireworks, then the series of bangs again, then he acknowledges -- they are gun shots," McFadden said.

When asked what Officer McCray did next, McFadden testified: "He disengages and turns around and sees his partner Officer Corder laying on the ground. He then turns back around, picks up Officer Corder's gun to cover his body and protect him and calls for help."

According to the detective, the officers did not fire back at the suspect.

The court found probable cause and bound Jones for trial. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces life in prison if convicted. Jones is scheduled to appear in court again on August 6.

Officer Corder was laid to rest last Friday, with thousands of people attending to pay their respects. This week, the community has been organizing various fundraisers to support Officer Corder's family.

Those wishing to help support the family and other officers injured in the line of duty can donate to the Fallen Heroes Fund here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

