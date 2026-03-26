Man charged in deadly shooting on Water Street

A Milwaukee man is now facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting on Water Street early Sunday morning.

18-year-old Deonta Harmon has been charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the Corner of N. Water Street and E. Juneau Ave. around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The complaint states that the responding officers heard gunshots coming from the area near the intersection of N. Water Street and E. Knapp Street. Once they arrived at that location, the complaint states that the officers found 22-year-old Dylan Jackson suffering from gunshot wounds. Jackson later died at the scene.

Police say an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were both non-fatally shot and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

According to the complaint, the victims who survived were able to identify Deonta Harmon, and officers were also able to match a broken piece of a necklace at the scene to one Harmon was seen wearing in surveillance video from a nearby business.

According to the complaint, detectives located and arrested Harmon at his mother's house, and they found a black 9mm handgun at the house with an extended magazine. The detectives say the weapon matched the bullet casings they found at the scene.

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