Man charged after missing woman found dead in trunk of car

A man has been charged in the death of Tomitka Stewart, 41.

Jerrod Steward, 41, is facing two felony charges:



First Degree Reckless Homicide, and

Bail Jumping

The first charge carries a possible sentence of 60 years while the second carries a sentence of 6 years and a $10,000 fine.

Investigators say Tomitka's homicide is tied to domestic violence. According to court documents, Jerrod had been released from custody in a felony domestic violence matter where he was accused of intimidating Tomitka. As part of Jerrod's bail conditions, he was required to wear a GPS monitor.

According to probable cause documents, Tomitka's red Dodge was recorded on video on April 14th outside North Division High School. Jerrod's GPS monitor puts him in the same place. Court documents say the driver a grey Mitsubishi parked right behind Tomitka's Dodge and then got into the passenger side. The Mitsubishi's driver gets out of the car, tries to close the passenger door, "but an unknown object appears to prevent the door from shutting." The court documents go on to say "the [Dodge] drives away with the passenger now in the driver's seat. The original driver never exits the vehicle."

Police interviewed a friend of Jerrod's, who told them she followed Jerrod in her own car while he drove the Dodge and parked it at N. 29th and Atkinson. She told police Jerrod then got into her car and she drove him to North Division High School where, "he got into a small gray car and drove off."

Tomitka had been reported missing in Milwaukee on April 15. She was later found dead in the trunk of a car near N. 29th St & W. Ruby Ave at 10:30 a.m. on April 17th, which was around two hours before Milwaukee police sent out an alert asking for the public's help in locating Tomitka.

Then, around 7 p.m. that same day, police sent out an update that her body was found.

According to court documents, Tomitka had multiple stab wounds to her body, neck, face, chest, arms and legs. Investigators say her sweatshirt was soaked in blood. The doctor who conducted the autopsy said Tomitka also suffered a blow to the head.

You can help support Tomitka's family as they grieve by contributing to this GoFundMe.

Read the entire criminal complaint below.

Criminal Complaint for Jerrod Stewart by TMJ4 News on Scribd

