Man arrested in deadly Milwaukee crash after allegedly running stop sign, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 48-year-old man was arrested after allegedly running a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. near 50th Street and Custer Avenue when the 48-year-old driver disregarded a stop sign and collided with another vehicle that was making a turn, according to Milwaukee police.
The crash killed a 63-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital where they later died. The driver of that vehicle, a 47-year-old, was hospitalized with serious but non-fatal injuries.
According to police, the 48-year-old driver who allegedly caused the crash was also taken to a hospital with serious but non-fatal injuries, where he was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
