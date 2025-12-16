Man arrested in deadly Milwaukee crash after allegedly running stop sign, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 48-year-old man was arrested after allegedly running a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. near 50th Street and Custer Avenue when the 48-year-old driver disregarded a stop sign and collided with another vehicle that was making a turn, according to Milwaukee police.

The crash killed a 63-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital where they later died. The driver of that vehicle, a 47-year-old, was hospitalized with serious but non-fatal injuries.

According to police, the 48-year-old driver who allegedly caused the crash was also taken to a hospital with serious but non-fatal injuries, where he was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

