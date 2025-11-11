Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over officer in Milwaukee police parking lot

Police say the man also struck a parked squad car before fleeing westbound on West Locust Street
Handcuffs
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a Milwaukee police officer in the District 5 parking lot on Monday night, according to police.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Police say the man also struck a parked squad car before fleeing westbound on West Locust Street.

Officers spotted his vehicle on North 7th Street and West Keefe Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the man fled before the pursuit came to an end after his vehicle was disabled with stop sticks. He was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones