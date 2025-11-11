Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over officer in Milwaukee police parking lot

MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a Milwaukee police officer in the District 5 parking lot on Monday night, according to police.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Police say the man also struck a parked squad car before fleeing westbound on West Locust Street.

Officers spotted his vehicle on North 7th Street and West Keefe Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the man fled before the pursuit came to an end after his vehicle was disabled with stop sticks. He was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip