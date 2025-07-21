Man accused of framing undocumented immigrant for letters threatening President Trump returns to court

MILWAUKEE — A man accused of sending threatening letters to President Trump in an effort to get another man deported is scheduled to return to court Monday for a status conference.

Demetric Scott is charged with four felonies, including misappropriating identification information to harm reputation, felony bail jumping, and witness intimidation.

Watch: Man accused in threatening letter hoax to Trump scheduled to return to court

According to court documents, Scott sent letters threatening to kill the president to the attorney general’s office, Milwaukee ICE officials, and Milwaukee police, while claiming to be Ramon Morales Reyes.

Morales Reyes, who does not have legal status in the United States, was arrested as a result of the threats and now faces possible deportation.

Investigators say Scott admitted to orchestrating the scheme in an effort to deport Morales Reyes before he could testify against him in a criminal trial.

