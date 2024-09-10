Man accused in shoot out with Milwaukee police to make first court appearance Tuesday

The man accused of getting into a shootout with Milwaukee Police last week will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

35-year-old Keith William Jeter is facing several felony charges including:



Four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Two counts, first degree reckless endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Two counts, possession of a firearm by a felon

One count, bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, The Milwaukee Police Department Special Investigations Unit, including officers attached to the US Marshal Service, went to Jeter's home to arrest him with a warrant. After "extensive knocking" with no answer from Jeter, officers say they went into the apartment — that's when they say Jeter started shooting. Three officers ended up with graze wounds.

As officers progressed through the apartment, they "cleared" each room, until they made it to the bedrooms in the back of the apartment. An officer describes "pinning" his ballistic shield in front of the bedroom door, in order to stop any potential gunfire. Once he did this, he "heard a barrage of gunfire."

That officer says he believed he was shot 10-12 times, but his shield protected him from harm.

At one point during the standoff, Jeter asked officers, "if I come out with my hands up, and show you the guns now, can you just shoot me?" The officers answer "no" and Jeter eventually threw two guns into the hall and surrendered by crawling out of the bathroom.

Jeter ended up with a bullet wound to the arm.

In interviews with police after, Jeter said he'd "rather go to the morgue than to jail." He admitted to firing on officers first "to make them open fire."

Jeter could face 60 or more years in prison if he's convicted on all charges.

Read the full criminal complaint below.

Criminal Complaint for Keith William Jeter by TMJ4 News on Scribd

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip