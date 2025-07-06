Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man accidently shoots self and eight-year-old Saturday night, police say

Kyle Gustafson
MPD is investigating a double shooting that injured a man and an eight-year-old Saturday night.
MILWAUKEE — A man was allegedly handling a firearm carelessly and as a result, accidentally shot himself and an eight-year-old Saturday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. near S. 12th St and W. Cleveland Ave., MPD said in a release.

Neither the man nor the eight-year-old had life-threatening injuries. MPD is not looking for any additional suspects.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and anyone with information is asked to reach out to MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

