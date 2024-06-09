Make-A-Wish recipient spreads message of resilience through Amazing Race experience Milwaukee Edition

MILWAUKEE — A Fox Point teen got the Amazing Race experience she wished for, Milwaukee Edition, and all while spreading a message of resilience Sunday.

“I do not want to be defined by the worst moments in my life,” Theresa Reisel said.

Nine teams competed in 17 different challenges across the city of Milwaukee in Reisel’s honor, an event set up by 414 Events and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

The 18-year-old’s Leukemia diagnosis came two years ago. For 6 months she endured chemo, long hospital stays and over 60 blood and plasma transfusions.

“It was a beast,” Reisel said. “I would not do this again and I would not wish this on anybody else.”

These days she’s in remission and choosing to focus her wish on helping others. When she first told her dad John Reisel about the idea he said he was surprised, assuming she would choose a more traditional gift like a trip of shopping spree.

“It made me really proud cuz it told me that we were raising a kid the right way,” he said.

Each team competing has a resilience story of their own, many of them are former Wish recipients themselves.

“It was really important to her that we get the word out about it and so I think it’s really selfless and it’s really inspiring,” foundation spokesperson Forrest Doolen said.

“I feel like there’s something absolutely amazing about bringing together a bunch of people together,” Reisel said. “If you have a community and support around you, you know that you are not alone.”

Reisel’s wish is one of more than 450 the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Foundation will grant in 2024 — a record number as they celebrate their 40th birthday making wishes come true.

Race participants Sunday read maps and navigated public transportation to get to the challenges. The challenges tested the racers’ physical, creative and problem-solving abilities. Competitors did things like create an ice cream sundae blindfolded, make paper airplanes and the chicken dance with an accordion player on the Hop.

Home base and the first challenge were at Discovery World. Other challenges took place around Milwaukee, including 3rd Street Market Hall, SafeHouse and Milwaukee Public Market.

