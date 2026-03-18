Thirteen-year-old Makai Wade, who battled severe hemophilia and stage 5 kidney failure, received a new kidney on March 3 after a yearlong journey that touched hearts in Milwaukee and beyond.

More than a year after we first introduced you to Makai Wade's fight for a kidney, we're bringing you a powerful follow-up. For the first time since our initial interview — conducted over Zoom — I got to meet Makai face to face: stronger, smiling, and off dialysis.

Makai, 13, received his kidney transplant on March 3. The surgery was completed by UW Health in Madison, with additional care provided at Children's Hospital Milwaukee — a partnership his family is grateful for.

TMJ4 13 YEAR OLD MAKAI AND FATHER MIKE HAGLER

His father, Michael "Big Mike" Hagler, a TikTok creator, used his platform to help turn hope into help, sharing his son's story with a wide online audience.

"I mean, it feels amazing, you know, God is good, so happy that my son get another second chance at life," Hagler said.

For Makai, the biggest changes are the little things. After a year of dialysis, strict food and drink limits, and exhausting treatments, he says he's finally getting some of that freedom back.

"While I was on dialysis, I wasn't allowed to drink or eat certain foods," Makai said.

TMJ4 Makai Wade

His father says even something as simple as finishing a movie slushy now means everything.

"We'd go to the movies like we did last night and, uh, you know, order a slushy, but, you know, he couldn't drink the whole slushy, and that used to always make me feel some type of way... last night we went to the movies... he was able to drink the whole slushy. It felt good," Hagler said.

WATCH: Makai Wade receives kidney transplant after yearlong fight, family says they're finally feeling relief

Makai Wade receives kidney transplant after yearlong fight, family says they're finally feeling relief

Makai's journey captured hearts not just in Milwaukee, but far beyond. Hagler says sharing his son's story online opened doors, connected them with others facing kidney failure, and helped lead them to the right people.

TMJ4 Michael “BigMike” Hagler III and his son Makai Wade



"That's how we kind of got connected with UW Health in Madison when it came down to him getting his kidney transplant. power of social media," Hagler said.

Even after the transplant, the family knows the healing journey is not over. But this moment feels different. In a thank-you video, Makai summed up what the transplant means for his future.

TMJ4 Makai Wade & friends

"My life can go back to normal," Makai said.

And for the same boy who once told others to keep their heads up, that message has not changed. His father offered words for anyone facing their own difficult journey.

"Don't give up," Hagler said. "Just know that every day can't be wasted. We got to enjoy every moment because life is not... Man, life, you can't take life for granted at all."

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