Machinegun conversion devices shipped from China lead to felony charges for Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody after allegedly purchasing machinegun conversion devices from China.

Keenan Cox, 35, is facing five felony charges for conspiring to possess a machine gun and another eight felony charges for possessing a machine gun.

READ ALSO: Milwaukee neighbors hope federal prison sentence sends a message about gun violence

According to court documents, authorities from multiple agencies, including Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations, became aware of Cox when multiple parcels were shipped to his name and address from a known machinegun conversion device shipper in China.

Machinegun conversation devices are designed to modify a firearm to fully automatic

The first two parcels, discovered May 23, contained a shell for bullet proof armor, 3-D print machine tools and five firearm trigger accessories. More parcels addressed to Cox were discovered May 25 and contained five machinegun conversion devices, according to the criminal complaint.

Members of the North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit and Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement conducted an undercover mission, delivering a fake parcel to Cox's residence. When the parcel was taken inside, authorities took him into custody and conducted a search of his residence.

Court records show the following items were located in Cox's home:



5 firearms that were determined to be a combination of 3D printed and manufactured firearm parts

1 fully manufactured firearm

4 single shot .22 caliber cell phone pistols

2 disassembled rifles

7 unassembled various caliber hand gun kits

14 3-D print machines

9 swift link machinegun conversion device

3 handgun machinegun conversion devices

firearm assembly tools

Each of the 13 charges against Cox are Class H felonies, and carry a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip