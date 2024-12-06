Milwaukee neighbors hope federal prison sentence sends a message about gun violence

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after he smuggled more than 200 machinegun conversion devices (MCDs), commonly known as "switches" or "Glock switches," into the United States and sold them in the greater Milwaukee area.

Neighbors told TMJ4 News they hope Thursday’s federal sentence sends a harsh and clear message to others in the community.

"It’s terrible. It’s horrible. You can’t go outside, your children can’t play outside. You can’t really be in your house because you don’t know where the bullets are going to go," said Milwaukee resident Doris Winters about gun violence.

"We shall hold you accountable. We shall bring you to justice. You will have to answer for your crimes," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman during a press conference following the sentencing.

An MCD, or "switch," is a tool that converts an ordinary pistol into a fully functioning machine gun capable of firing as many as 50 rounds in seconds with a single pull of the trigger.

Norman told TMJ4 Lighthouse Reporter Ryan Jenkins that the illegal devices are becoming increasingly common, even despite a recent dip in the number of overall shootings in Milwaukee.

"We are seeing fewer (ShotSpotter) activations from multiple guns, but you’re seeing more casings at these particular scenes, which is a direct correlation to these particular types of switches," Norman said, explaining why the devices are so concerning.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Demario Robinson, who pleaded guilty to smuggling MCDs and possession of a firearm by a felon, was sentenced to 88 months in prison.

Robinson was caught smuggling more than 200 switches into the United States between July 2022 and June 2023 and selling them in the greater Milwaukee area. According to court records, Robinson was arrested in June 2023 after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted a package sent from China containing 47 MCDs that Robinson had arranged to have delivered to his residence in Milwaukee.

A search of his home also resulted in the recovery of a gun with an MCD attached. The device is illegal regardless, but Robinson was also a felon prior to Thursday’s conviction.

Robinson’s case is now one of at least seven involving MCDs in Wisconsin that have been prosecuted in 2024.

"Might have been the ones that have been shooting up our cars, we don’t know," said Doris Winters, sitting in her black SUV marked with bullet holes near Burleigh and Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee. "Yeah, the guy that got caught and sentenced; I think that’s good. It’s great that he got caught because you shouldn’t be doing that."

Another neighbor, Kendrick Shanklin, agrees the sentencing is deserved.

"Seven years for someone that is causing a deterrent in the community and everything, it’s a step in the right direction," Shanklin said. "It’s one person, but at least it’s helping, I would say."

Shanklin also said the sentencing sends a message that people will be held accountable for their actions.

Signs of relief are visible in the community as authorities at the center of the case highlight their joint strategy to combat violence.

"Those who know and harbor individuals who use these – it’s something that has become a commonplace thing in most of our investigations, and it’s got to stop," said FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle.

A message to end gun violence, both from law enforcement and neighbors.

"They shouldn’t do it and that they’re going to get caught, and if they get caught, they’re going to do time," said Winters.

Possession of an MCD is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison. Many are smuggled into the U.S. from overseas or created using 3D printers.

Authorities say you can report tips to 1-888-ATF-Tips (1-888-283-8477).

