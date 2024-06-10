Lovell 'irreplaceable' part of Milwaukee's fabric, says a vice president of Bader Philanthropies

Michael Lovell was a lot of things in his life.

He was an engineer, an educator and the first person to lead both the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University.

Marquette University Marquette University President Michael Lovell died after a three-year-battle with a rare form of cancer.

Frank Cumberbatch of Bader Philanthropies says he will remember Lovell as a leader who worked to use his influence to better this community.

Bader Philanthropies Frank Cumberbatch with Bader Philanthropies

“I was just drawn to the man because it's almost as if all of his characteristics were ones I aspired for myself,” Cumberbatch said. “We became more than colleagues. We became friends.”

Cumberbatch got to know Lovell well through their shared mission to address the trauma and inequity that's at the root of so many problems. It's a mission grown out of some of Milwaukee's darkest days, and it flourished while Lovell was in a fight for his life.

“That makes sense. The logic of that makes perfect sense. But if you know Mike Lovell, it wouldn't have surprised you. That man is physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually so strong,” Cumberbatch added.

Cumberbatch said their shared concern for Milwaukee and its most vulnerable was the foundation for much progress, and their friendship. While he will miss his friend, Cumberbatch knows the city will miss Lovell’s leadership on so many crucial issues.

“Think of all the boards he's been on. If you were to get the list of where his mind has touched, it's very long,” Cumberbatch said. “In my mind, and I imagine I'm slightly biased, he's irreplaceable.”

While he will take time to grieve, Cumberbatch knows he does not have time to waste. He will do what his friend Mike would do and keep moving ahead through the worst.

“It's a huge, huge loss. But if he were here, he would say, 'Guys, don't talk like that. Let's just carry on. Let's go for a jog. Let's find a kid to talk to.' That was Michael Lovell,” Cumberbatch concluded.

