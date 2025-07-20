Looking for a job? City of Milwaukee to host in-person job fairs July 24

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and its partners are slated to host two in-person job fairs on Thursday, July 24.

The two job fairs will happen at the same time, on July 24, from noon until 3 p.m.

One will be held at Sherman Park in the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club baseball diamond located at 3000 N Sherman Blvd. The other will be held at Washington Park near the bandshell at 4599 W Lloyd St.

Attendees can expect a welcoming environment where they can talk with potential employers and career specialists from around Milwaukee. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, and more will be represented at each fair.

The City says these job fairs target emerging neighborhoods identified for outreach by the Office of Equity and Inclusion and are intended to help job seekers know what opportunities are available in Milwaukee.

These In-Person Job Fairs are two of many stops in the City’s In-Person Job Fair summer tour. Following the July 24th events, the next stops will be on Thursday, Aug 14, from noon until 3 p.m. at Jackson Park and Basilica of St. Josaphat.

Click here for more information on upcoming City of Milwaukee events.

