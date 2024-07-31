Long-time TMJ4 team member Sean O'Flaherty honored with NATAS Gold Circle induction

MILWAUKEE — Sean O'Flaherty, a long-time member of the TMJ4 family, has been posthumously inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Gold Circle.

The Gold Circle induction honors O'Flaherty's 50+ years of significant contributions to television journalism. He is only the second person in Wisconsin to be inducted.

O'Flaherty passed away from his battle with multiple myeloma cancer. He was 74.

He has left behind a long and impactful legacy at TMJ4. Starting at the station back in 1971, O'Flaherty never got another full-time job, spending 53 years working at TMJ4.

At his funeral, his loved ones remembered O'Flaherty's life and the impact he had on them, honoring him with a special Cheeze-It toast to him. Celebrating O'Flaherty with one of his favorite foods.

