MILWAUKEE — With one more day until Thanksgiving, people will be rushing to grocery stores and supermarkets for their favorite festive meals.

Scott, Podd, part owner of Ray’s Butcher Shoppe, located on Loomis Road, says the business has been open since 1977 and Wednesday will be one of their busiest days, with people picking up their turkeys along with all their Thanksgiving needs.

“Oh yeah, a lot of turkeys, a lot of Polish sausage, and lately, a lot of steaks. It seems like maybe not everybody is eating turkey for Thanksgiving—they’re getting steaks instead,” said Scott.

As customers picked up their turkeys many shared what they love most about Thanksgiving.

Watch: Customers brave the rush for turkeys and hams from Ray's Butcher Shoppe.

Locals flock to Ray's Butcher Shoppe for Thanksgiving Day needs

“It’s getting together with the family and just making time for that. That’s the most important thing,” said customer Jerod Tesh.

“Eat a lot of food—I like that. I almost forgot the turkey here today, but that’s the most important thing," said customer Peter Reyes.

"Are you cooking turkey?" asked TMJ4's Adriana Mendez.

"I’m smoking the ham, and she’s making turkey,” responded Reyes.

For those in charge of turkey duty, Scott offered this advice:

"You got to have liquid in the pan, you gotta cover it, and then at the end, pull off your tinfoil or whatever you’re covering it with and let that turkey brown up," said Scott.

The American Farm Bureau says Thanksgiving meals will cost about 5 percent less this year compared to last, but that’s still up 20 percent from five years ago.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error