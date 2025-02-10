Local Veterans share benefits of VA programs as employees face looming buy-out deadlines

MILWAUKEE — For veterans like Christopher Wilson, programming at the Department of Veterans Affairs was a crucial tool following his decade in the armed forces.

"It's been kind of a lifeline to have care, and holistic care at that," said Wilson. "It's been really helpful. It actually saved my life a couple of times."

Fellow veterans Levi Marker, director of Dry Hootch MKE, and Rob Waite, program coordinator for Dry Hootch MKE, said signing up for VA services is often the first thing vets are encouraged to do.

"I'd say it's the most important thing—that once you get out of your time in the service, you go to the VA," Marker said.

"The services the VA has now are astronomical compared to what they were pre-9/11," Waite agreed.

Employees within the federal agency in Milwaukee are concerned that administration-led changes will affect staffing and, ultimately, VA programs. Deadlines for a buyout plan are leaving them with more questions than answers.

One VA employee spoke to TMJ4 on the condition of anonymity.

"Everyone is very up in the air, even my direct leadership has admitted that they're unsure if they would take this buyout offer," the employee said. "We've been told in our emails that we're unproductive and that we should find new jobs in the private sector that are more productive."

Despite being unsure about the legality of the buyout offer, the employee said some workers have accepted it in fear their jobs will be cut in the future.

TMJ4 asked local veterans for their thoughts on changes potentially affecting these programs.

"We send our sons and daughters off to war, and they come back different people and maladjusted at times," said Wilson. "It's our responsibility as American citizens to make sure they're taken care of when they get back."

"Like any big system, I’m sure there are jobs and positions that maybe aren’t relevant anymore and some that are more than others," said Marker. "So I'm having trust and faith in our government that certain positions will still exist and some won’t. Our country is based on how well we’re taking care of our veterans, so hopefully that continues."

