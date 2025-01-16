Local Rabbi and student leader react to Israel and Hamas ceasefire deal

MILWAUKEE— The ceasefire deal is expected to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza. As well as Palestinians in Israeli jails. Many hope it’s the beginning of the end of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"We're tired, we're exhausted from war. And everybody is. War is beyond horrific," Rabbi Mendel Shmotkin, executive vice president of Lubavitch of Wisconsin, explained.

Rabbi Shmotkin is feeling a mix of emotions after hearing about the three-phase deal.

"Having literally brothers and sisters in captivity for this long is hard to describe the last year," Rabbi Shmotkin said.

He is happy about the hostages reuniting with loved ones. However, he is worried about what's to come.

"I think, together with the rest of the world, we hope and pray for a time of Mashiach—a time when the world comes to peace," Rabbi Shmotkin said.

It's a feeling of cautious optimism.

"I share that sentiment. It's a mix of fear, anxiety, and knowledge of the past," said UW-Milwaukee student Waleed Nassar.

Nassar is part of Students for Justice in Palestine at UWM. He has family in the West Bank and stays in touch with people living in Gaza.

"They're also anxious. But they're just glad that even a second of momentary silence is blissful for them," Nassar explained.

Nassar was one of hundreds of students who protested in the spring on campus.

"I'm proud of all the Americans, the non-Americans, and everyone around the world [who] stood up for what they believe is right," Nassar said.

