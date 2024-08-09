Each day this week, TMJ4 has been sent new locations in Milwaukee where cars have been broken into.

A message sent to reporter Mariam Mackar Friday morning said three cars were hit near Odgen Avenue.

When Mackar got there she found more than six piles of glass and broken windows lining the street.

Milwaukee police say, this year, car break-ins on the East Side are up by two percent and vandalism is up by nearly 30 percent.

Common Council President, Jose Perez, says residents across Milwaukee are suffering from this epidemic.

"My constituents are just angry, frustrated, and fed up," said Perez.

"In terms of what can be done now, what do you think should change?" asked Mackar.

Watch: Local leaders weigh in as East Side car break-ins skyrocket

Local leaders weigh in as East Side car break ins skyrocket

"Well, first of all, we need to ensure we're coordinating our communication. As frustrating as it can be and at times it feels like nothing is happening, we cannot stop calling the police," said Perez. "I would document every call and share it with your elected official, with your alder."

TMJ4 asked MPD if anyone has been taken into custody for the break-ins that have happened this week. They say just Thursday night a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and a 17-year-old were arrested with multiple weapons inside a parking garage.

"We have young people falling through the cracks," said Perez. "We do need some improvement to our systems. The community feels there are no consequences for some of these actions."

In a conversation with Police Inspector David Feldmeier, Mackar asked what police are doing to combat the issue.

"We are allocating resources to address some of those areas that are being hit the hardest," replied Feldmeier.

