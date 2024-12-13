Local donations help ensure veterans enjoy the holiday season

MILWAUKEE — A truckload of donations was unloaded at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Friday.

"We put on a little more than 2,100 miles this year picking up donations," said Jeff "Doc" Dentice, who helped organize the Christmas with the Vets event.

"We started back with a small group back in '88 and now 2024 makes 37 non-stop years of bringing the holidays and Christmas spirit to veterans," said Doc.

Criss-crossing the area and picking up donations, then bringing them back to Milwaukee, is how Doc makes sure those receiving care at the VA also receive a festive gift this time of year.

"All new clothing, homemade holiday treats across the entire campus. Every veteran," said Doc.

Doc credits his time in the military as his motivation.

"It's just a heartfelt thing for me to be doing this. I was a medic in Vietnam and we always pay back so, I'm just paying it forward," he said.

And, perhaps most importantly, it helps remind veterans that they are not alone and that they are appreciated.

"​You've got veterans here that don't have family, don't have anybody close by. They're from across the state, Michigan, and beyond. So instead of them being bummed out this holiday season, they'll be surprised come Christmas time, close to it, when all the nurses, CNAs, and staff hand them all their stockings and ditty bags and all the treats they're going to get. It's going to be a surprise all across the whole VA medical center," boasted Doc.

A fantastic show of holiday support, organized by Doc, and fueled by neighbors from all across southeastern Wisconsin.

