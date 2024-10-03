Watch Now
Local developers turn high school into 75 homes for seniors

You don’t need a hall pass to walk through the halls of Edison School on Milwaukee’s north side anymore. The historic building is being transformed into affordable housing for local seniors.
You don’t need a hall pass to walk through the halls of Edison School on Milwaukee’s north side anymore. The historic building is being transformed into affordable housing for local seniors. One resident shared how the new development has improved her life and how it’s benefiting the community.

Martha Smith, a Milwaukee native and new resident at Edison School Senior Housing, said, “Nice! When my grandkids are here, they have a little park area I can take them to, and it’s very quiet!”

Martha Smith is a new resident at the converted apartment building.

Smith is thrilled with her new living situation, especially the size of the apartments. “I love the fact they have two bedrooms. I only have a one-bedroom because I didn’t need that much space,” she explained.

The former classrooms have been converted into living spaces as the school, built over a century ago, has been repurposed into housing. After sitting vacant for years, the building now offers 75 new apartments for seniors and townhomes for families.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Smith continued. “They’ve got so many schools that are closed now—why not make them into something beautiful?”

The apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, modern furnishings, and are priced based on residents’ income, honoring the past while addressing the community’s current needs.

Ted Matkom, president of Gorman & Company Wisconsin, explained the unique aspect of the project. “The great thing about turning schools into housing is we use the classrooms, so the classrooms are the apartments!” he said. “Lockers in the halls, art on the walls—we try to keep the unique attributes of that 1924 character and make it modern so it survives today.”

Ted Matkom, president of Gorman & Company Wisconsin.

The idea to repurpose the building came from neighbors who didn’t want to see it destroyed.

Fernando Escobar, a commercial lending officer, emphasized the project’s impact on the community. “There’s gonna be a lot of folks that will have a safe place they can take pride in and call home. It will make a huge impact,” he said.

Fernando Escobar, right, is a commercial lending officer.

With its blend of old and new, Edison School Senior Housing offers seniors a place to live that’s both familiar and functional while preserving a piece of Milwaukee’s history.

