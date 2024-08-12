Local clerks report voters are using ballot drop boxes for primary, anticipate increased use for next election

MILWAUKEE — After a two-year hiatus ballot drop boxes are returning this election season.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heavily restricted their use in 2022, saying they can only be placed in election clerk offices. However, last month's ruling changed that, allowing local clerks to place them anywhere they see fit.

"People have been using it very slow but steady," South Milwaukee's City Clerk Sandi Wesolowski said.

Wesolowski explained that the city's team currently works in pairs to check the drop box twice a day.

"It's been a very smooth process. A lot of people have commented that they like that it's back," Wesolowski added. "We feel it's a benefit for those residents that either do not want to mail your ballot back, don't vote in person, or are unable to come during our normal office hours."

In Milwaukee, about a dozen drop boxes are back in use. Election officials say there has been a "steady stream" of ballots coming into them.

However, not every community has a drop box option for voters. The court ruling does not require a municipality to offer them.

Mequon, Menomonee Falls, and New Berlin are among those that do not have a drop box for ballots.

Wesolowki stated that South Milwaukee uses what is considered best practices to operate its single drop box at the municipal building. Those practices include keeping the drop box under 24-hour video surveillance, using a unique key system, and locking ballots up in a restricted area.

Considering the lower turnout for primary elections and the timing of the court's ruling multiple clerks tell TMJ4 news that they anticipate to see an increase in voters using the drop boxes for November.

Drop boxes are still open to collect ballots on Tuesday. However, since every community is handling them differently you should check with your local clerk's office.

