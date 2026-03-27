Local bowling alley to offer free games for kids this summer

MILWAUKEE — Trying to find ways to entertain your kids this summer? Bob-E-Lanes Still has announced in a press release on Thursday its official participation in the 2026 Kids Bowl Free (KBF) program this summer.

Bob-E-Lanes Still is one of two bowling alleys in the City of Milwaukee to offer the initiative which gives children a way to spend their summer days safely, and actively.

The initiative allows children who are registers to get two free games of bowling every day throughout the summer.

Morry Gash/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, MAY 26-28 ** A ball hits some pins at the bowling alley in the Holler House Tuesday, May 22, 2007, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Bob-E-Lanes Still is a long standing supporter of the Optimist Club of Milwaukee, a local volunteer organization that helps local children with providing support, opportunities and a dose of optimism in hopes of helping create future leaders.

"Our partnership with the optimist Club of Milwaukee has always been about bringing out the best in kids," owner of Bob-E-Lanes Still, Sheryl Ernst, said. "Participating in Kids Bowl Free is a natural extension of that partnership. We believe that by providing a space for families to gather and children to play, we are taking another step toward creating a better future by investing in the next generation."

Aside from the KBF, the bowling center offers a unique twist. The center does not have a traditional kitchen so they encourage families to bring their own food or to work with their staff to coordinate catering from a local restaurant.

"We wanted to make sure Milwaukee families had a local option that was accessible and affordable," General Manager of Bob-E-Lanes Still, Justin Lockridge, said. "Being one of only two centers in the city to provide this program is a responsibility we take seriously. We'ire not just providing lanes; we're providing a summer's worth of memories for kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get involved in the sport. Registration has only ben open for a week and we already have over 100 kids signed up."

Parents can register their kids or the program by going to www.kidsbowlfree.com and selecting Bob-E-Lanes as their bowling center.

The program will run from May 1st to August 31st.

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