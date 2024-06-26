Local barber hosts health clinic in honor of Men's Health Month

June is Men's Health Month and, in an effort to get more men in front of medical professionals, Gee's Clippers and it's partners are holding a men's health clinic.

Gee Smith started the clinic nearly four years ago with the help of Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Network Health.

TMJ4, Tom Durian Gee Smith is the owner of Gee's Clippers

He knew there were plenty of men who would open up to him, but may not have the same relationship with a doctor.

"What are you seeing when people come in here, they are utilizing this service because it's easier to get to than a doctor?," TMJ4's Tom Durian asked Smith.

"I mean totally, I mean not easier to get to than a doctor, I think it's more so because it's a trusted place, trusted space if you will," Smith responded. "I would like to think that clients, men have a better relationship with their barber than they do their own doctor, surprisingly."

Reclaiming Wellness: Dismantling Health Stigmas for Men of Color happens today at Gee's Clippers from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

You can register ahead here or just show up.

