Local baker invites law enforcement agencies together for K9 fundraiser

GREENDALE, Wis. — Auntie Jennie's Barkery and the Eric Look Band teamed up for the fifth annual 'Back the K9' event at Gazebo Park in Greendale on Saturday.

The event invites local police and sheriff's departments to come together and raise funds for their K9 units.

Each department had merchandise for the public to browse and buy and some of the agencies offered meet-and-greets with their dogs. All of the proceeds went to support the K9 units at the respective departments.

Ryan Jenkins TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins emceed Back the K9 — an event to benefit K9 law enforcement.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins was invited to host the event. He asked the event's organizer, Jennifer Schwingle, why she thinks the interaction between the public and local law enforcement is so important.

"A dog attacking a person is scary and I want to show that it's not just that. It's also community engagement. They're here to help us," Schwingle said.

Saturday's event featured live music by the Eric Look Band. They performed a tribute for fallen law enforcement officers, including fallen MPD officer Mattew Rittner.

This is the fifth year of the event. Schwingle said she hopes to grow the event in years to come and that she plans to be back next year.

Agencies that were represented included the Franklin Police Dept., St. Francis Police Dept., Greendale Police Dept., Muskego Police Dept., West Allis Police Dept., Wauwatosa Police Dept., Milwaukee Police Dept., Kenosha Police Dept., Racine County Sheriffs Dept., and the Walworth County Sheriff's Dept.

