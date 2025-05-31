Local attorney explains possible prosecution strategy in Maxwell Anderson trial as video evidence presented

MILWAUKEE — Video evidence following the timeline of a Sade Robinson's car's movements was presented in court Friday as prosecutors build their case through chronological evidence.

Local attorney Patrick Cafferty is providing legal analysis for TMJ4 following each day of the trial.

He explained that while some video evidence doesn't clearly show who was driving the car belonging to Sade Robinson, prosecutors are establishing a timeline that will be crucial to their case.

"The state puts in their evidence sort of piecemeal, and they will do their best to make it chronological so that it makes sense as they're presenting it," Cafferty said.

Prosecutors showed video with timestamps that Cafferty said they will use to connect Anderson's movements. Video evidence included footage of a car that was later burned, and a subject matching Anderson's description on a bus in the same geographic area traveling toward Anderson's home address.

"Though it seems piecemeal, there is a method to the madness," Cafferty said.

The jury will ultimately have to determine whether the circumstantial evidence meets the standard of reasonable doubt, according to Cafferty.

In a concerning development outside the courtroom, defense attorney Tony Cotton reportedly received a death threat related to his representation of Anderson.

"Tony is an ethical lawyer," Cafferty said. "He's an excellent lawyer. He's doing the job that the Constitution says — that Maxwell Anderson is guaranteed to have somebody do."

The trial of Maxwell Anderson will continue on Monday and is expected to last at least another week.

