Local animal rescue and brewery partner for St. Pawtrick's Day celebration

WEST ALLIS — A St. Pawtrick’s Day celebration at Ope! Brewery Co. in West Allis drew a big crowd.
Rey of Hope Rescue held a silent auction as part of a fundraiser for animals in need. Local businesses donated items that went to the highest bidder.
Rey of Hope Rescue was established in July 2024. The organization takes in dogs and cats from high kill shelters in southern states and immediately places them into foster homes.
“The more fosters we have then the more dogs and cats we can save,” said Nicole Price, co-Executive Director at Rey of Hope Rescue.
There are several puppies and adult dogs available for adoption right now. Click here to learn more about Rey of Hope and find adoptable dogs.
“If you’re not looking to adopt right now, we’re looking for anyone to go on our Facebookpage or Instagram page and give us a like or a share.”
The event was held at Ope! Brewing Co., known for its dog-friendly atmosphere.
Bob Bawden, shift lead manager at Ope! Brewing Co., said “Ope! cares about all dogs. Almost everyone that works here owns a dog. Many have adopted dogs. We try to give back and we know that puppers are part of the family, too.”
Click here to learn more about upcoming events at Ope! Brewing Co.
