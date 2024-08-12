Little warriors, big dreams: How City Champs martial arts is empowering Milwaukee’s youth

These kids from City Champs Martial Arts might look cute, but at the Combat Corner, they’re all business.

Just ask 6-year-old Aurora what she enjoys most.

"Defending myself," says Aurora with excitement.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Aurora is just 6 years old and says she want to be an engineer and enjoys defending herself in class.

This tiny warrior wants to be an engineer when she grows up but also packs a powerful kick.

"I do not want to get hurt," says Aurora.

She’s one of five tough kids training with Sensei Nick Lee. He started City Champs to share his love for martial arts with youth and to give them access to the skills without barriers.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Nick Lee is the executive director and martial arts teacher at City Champs. He's been doing martial arts for 7 years and says he offers free lessons to kids to share the beauty of what martial arts provides.

"Learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become a superpower in my life," says Nick Lee, Executive Director at City Champs.

And it’s free!

“Removing that barrier and making martial arts free for youth is the main goal, so they can be exposed to it and see the beautiful things martial arts provide," says Lee.

Watch: Milwaukee kids gain confidence through the power of martial arts.

Local group offers free self defense lessons for kids

The kids learn focus, patience, leadership, and confidence. The City Champs kids are building skills they can take back home.

"She’s more brave; it helps a lot with discipline. Now she’s helping me a lot more at home," says Elsa Alavez, a proud City Champs mom.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Elsa Alavez is Breanna's mom and says after taking martial arts classes, she is now more helpful at home and much more brave!

Elsa is Breanna’s mother. Breanna plays the violin and enjoys playing chess. She now has a new passion: martial arts.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Breanna Alcarc plays violin and chess and says she was once afraid of spiders and bugs but now after learning martial arts she's not afraid anymore.

"I used to get scared so easily, but now if I see a spider, I don’t get scared anymore," says Breanna.

Mom agrees.

"She used to be more shy, but now she’s kind of independent too," says Alavez.

The City Champ Kids have a few words of advice:

“If you want to do it, you can!” says Dylan, a 6-year-old City Champ.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Dylan Ferguson is 6 yrs old and attends 81st street school, he says he loves combat and has fun showing everyone that he can fight!

"It’s kind of difficult, but you can do it. I believe in you," says Breanna.

"You should try it!" adds 6-year-old Aurora.

To learn how to sign your kids up, click here.

