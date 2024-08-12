Little warriors, big dreams: How City Champs martial arts is empowering Milwaukee’s youth

These kids from City Champs Martial Arts might look cute, but at the Combat Corner, they’re all business.
Just ask 6-year-old Aurora what she enjoys most.
"Defending myself," says Aurora with excitement.
This tiny warrior wants to be an engineer when she grows up but also packs a powerful kick.
"I do not want to get hurt," says Aurora.
She’s one of five tough kids training with Sensei Nick Lee. He started City Champs to share his love for martial arts with youth and to give them access to the skills without barriers.
"Learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become a superpower in my life," says Nick Lee, Executive Director at City Champs.
And it’s free!
“Removing that barrier and making martial arts free for youth is the main goal, so they can be exposed to it and see the beautiful things martial arts provide," says Lee.
Watch: Milwaukee kids gain confidence through the power of martial arts.
The kids learn focus, patience, leadership, and confidence. The City Champs kids are building skills they can take back home.
"She’s more brave; it helps a lot with discipline. Now she’s helping me a lot more at home," says Elsa Alavez, a proud City Champs mom.
Elsa is Breanna’s mother. Breanna plays the violin and enjoys playing chess. She now has a new passion: martial arts.
"I used to get scared so easily, but now if I see a spider, I don’t get scared anymore," says Breanna.
Mom agrees.
"She used to be more shy, but now she’s kind of independent too," says Alavez.
The City Champ Kids have a few words of advice:
“If you want to do it, you can!” says Dylan, a 6-year-old City Champ.
"It’s kind of difficult, but you can do it. I believe in you," says Breanna.
"You should try it!" adds 6-year-old Aurora.
To learn how to sign your kids up, click here.
