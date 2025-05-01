Lincoln Memorial Drive to close Tuesday for boat removal

MILWAUKEE — A portion of Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed on Tuesday, to assist with the removal of an abandoned boat from Lake Michigan.

Deep Thought has been stuck near McKinley Beach since last October when the ship ran out of gas.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed between Lafayette Hill Road and E. Water Tower Road from early morning to later afternoon. Detours will redirect traffic westbound at both intersections.

While the operation is expected to conclude earlier, contractors are accounting for additional time out of an abundance of caution.

The time frame of this closure is subject to change based on weather and wave conditions, which may affect the boat removal process.

In addition to the road closure, the Northpoint parking lot will be closed, and Milwaukee County Parks is working with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to ensure public safety by restricting access to the extraction site.

