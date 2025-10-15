Lime to expand Milwaukee e-scooter fleet, add foot patrol team for 'misplaced' scooters

MILWAUKEE — Lime announced Wednesday it will expand its e-scooter fleet in Milwaukee and add a foot patrol team to correct misplaced and misparked scooters.

The expansion comes as a direct response to the critical need for reliable micromobility options, according to a company release.

The micromobility company will expand its locally-hired foot patrol team to travel throughout the city's service zones and correct misplaced and misparked e-scooters in high-traffic areas.

Primary foot patrol hotspots include Downtown Milwaukee, Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Secondary foot patrol hotspots include the Lower East Side and Bay View.

“Lime is making a major investment to substantially increase our fleet size in Milwaukee to ensure we can meet the high demand for shared, sustainable transit across the city. We are also expanding our Foot Patrol team and doing everything in our power to support the community's desire for reliable ways to get around while working to ensure that growth happens responsibly and that safe riding and proper parking remain paramount. We are making real, tangible investments in Milwaukee that folks should notice immediately, from our more available fleet to our foot patrol keeping streets tidy and e-scooters available for those who rely on them,” said LeAaron Foley, Regional Head of Government Relations at Lime.

Riders and non-riders alike should expect to see foot patrol teams in Lime green vests keeping streets tidy during peak hours, according to the company.

