Lifting up women at the 'Voices of Leadership' event at Mount Mary University

Women in leadership help strengthen communities and Mount Mary University is dedicated to ensuring the success of women from all backgrounds.

On Wednesday, TMJ4's Andrea Williams visited the college for women to learn more about their annual Voices of Leadership event going on Thursday morning.

Alexandra Hoslet is the program director of the Center for Women's Leadership.

"Since 2013, Voices of Leadership has been an event that has brought together our business community and our campus. The mission is to amplify the voices of women leaders," Hoslet says.

Grace MacKinnon, a journalism major who is the managing editor of the school's publication, says she's inspired to be a future leader.

"This event is very empowering," she says. "It's kind of a symbol of hope for many here at Mount Mary University, seeing women having the chance to speak and give their experiences."

"I am a follower versus a leader and just being empowered and inspired on how to make that next step and not being afraid to do it...just building the confidence up to know that I do have the attributes to be a good leader," added Riley Weix, who is studying nutrition and dietetics.

Students will engage in conversation with women leaders who have broken ground in entrepreneurship, innovation and social change.

Read more about the event here.

